First August Weekend Will Be A Warm One

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated pop-ups south.High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 67

Saturday: Sunny, nearly perfect summer day. High 87

Sunday: Sunny, warm. 88(65)

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. 87(66)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

How comfortable you are will depend on your location today. Dew points will drop to near 60 in the north, more comfortable, but will stay in the mid to upper-60s south, less comfortable. Chances of pop-ups will again depend on an upper air disturbance rotating through the region. Generally the best locations for pop-ups will be well south of I-70. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-80s. It will be partly cloudy with lows around 67 in the city tonight.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful summer day and will be part of a trend that will last into early next week. Expect sunny skies, very warm days and a bit more humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The next chance of rain and thunderstorms will be Wednesday, but it looks like we dry out pretty quickly on Thursday.

Have A Great Weekend!

-Bob