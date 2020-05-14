Finally warmer weather with a chance of showers and storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, storms possible. High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and breezy. Low 63

Friday: Rain, thunderstorms possible, warm. High 76

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High 77

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms, breezy and warm. High 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A warm front is lifting from the southwest to the northeast across the state. With it a slight chance of light and scattered showers or sprinkles will come into Central Ohio. That chance continues north with the front this afternoon. Unlike yesterday it will be mostly cloudy today. With the warm front to the north and the southerly breeze today’s high temperature will be in the upper 70s to around 80, several degrees above average.

There is a slight risk of thunderstorms in northwest Ohio including the northwest corner of Central Ohio with the departing warm front this afternoon. In the warm flow tonight’s low will be in the low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow rain with a chance of thunderstorms will develop as a cold front crosses the region from the northwest. The front will make its way south slowly to around the Ohio River. Tomorrow’s high will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday that same front will lift back north as a warm front with more rain showers. Finally low pressure associated with the whole frontal system will zip east across northern Ohio dragging another cold front, with more showers and thunderstorms, across the state from west to east Sunday. The high will be in the upper 70s.

Have A Great Thursday!

-Bob