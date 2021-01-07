Finally some sunshine in the forecast

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and chilly. High 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 37

Saturday: Sunshine returns, cool. High 36 (25)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 35 (23)

Monday: Mixed clouds. High 36 (24)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today it’s high pressure versus the saturated low levels of the atmosphere. The winner again is clouds. A southern storm system that will produce heavy rain and snow is projected to stay south of our area. That has changed all week and one model is still predicting snow as far north as the Ohio River tomorrow.

Today will be cloudy with a high around 35. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low near 27. Tomorrow will also be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-upper 30s.

The weekend will be dry and chilly. It looks like clouds may still be stubborn early Saturday but we will see some clearing, sunshine, during the day. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs slightly below average in the mid-30s.

Monday and Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of snow late day Wednesday. Temperatures will be near normal, in the 30s.

Have A Great Thursday!

-Bob