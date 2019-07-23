Finally A Comfortable Day

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, not humid.High 79

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Low 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 81

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, warmer. 85(61)

Friday: Sunny, very warm. 88(63)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies are partly cloudy to clear across the region. Temperatures are in the 60s to start the day and it is finally a comfortable morning and there is no rain on Live VIPIR Radar. Patchy fog is possible.



High pressure will continue to dominate our weather today. So we will have sunny blue skies with some fair weather clouds. It will be comfortable today with much lower humidity than the last few days. Highs will be near 80.

Skies will be mainly clear tonight. Temperatures will again be near 60.

Surface high pressure will dominate weather the next few days. We have a dry and sunny forecast with gradually warmer days with comfortable humidity levels. By this weekend high temperatures will climb near 90 again.

Have A Great Day.

-Bob