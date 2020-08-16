Few showers and storms, then a little cooler and less humid

A weak cold front crossing the state this afternoon will be accompanied by a broken band of showers and a few storms that may briefly contain gusty winds and a quick downpour. The line is far from solid and the rain will be spotty as usual.

Rain is moving into western parts of the city moving southeast, with a few rumbles, at 3 p.m. A line of showers with embedded storms extends from Cleveland to Coshocton, Lancaster, Chillicothe and Hillsboro just ahead of the front.

Slightly cooler and less humid air will follow behind the front tonight and stay with us all week. An upper-level disturbance will add some clouds to the mix Monday afternoon and evening, with an isolated shower possible in the northern counties later in the day.

Morning lows will dip into the 50s in most places, and highs will be in the upper 70s north and low 80s from Columbus south. Toward the end of the week, high pressure will drift farther east and southerly winds will push readings back up in the mid-80s.

Warmer and more humid weather will return next weekend with a few showers and storms.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds, scattered rain, thunder. High 82

Tonight: Clearing later, cooler. Low 61

Monday: Partly sunny, late shower. High 83

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 81 (59)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 83 (57)

Thursday: Sunny. High 85 (59)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 86 (61)

Saturday: Partly sunny, pop-up storm. High 87 (65)

Have a good evening! -Ben