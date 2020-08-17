Few showers to start the week, cooler and less humid

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early, sunny to partly cloudy, spotty late shower. High 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 59

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler, chance of showers. High 82

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. 56/83

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 60/86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We are benefiting from a weak cold front that crossed Ohio yesterday. Today is the beginning of several days in a row with lower humidity, comfortable daytime highs and cool morning lows. Another weak front will produce a few showers this afternoon though coverage should be very low. Today we start with patchy dense fog especially where it rained yesterday. Visibility is as low as a quarter mile in spots. Afternoon highs will in the low 80s, only the upper 70s north.

Under a partly cloudy sky the overnight low will drop into the 50s. We will repeat this temperature pattern through the mid-week as the region will be under an upper trough and surface high pressure.

By the end of the week high pressure will begin to drift to the east which will bring a southerly flow of warmer air into the Ohio Valley. By the weekend that will also mean showers and storms to go with the warmer air.

Have A Good Day!

-Bob