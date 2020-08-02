Few showers, cooler Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

Low pressure will track across the central Great Lakes. Showers are wrapping around the storm and will affect primarily the northern half of the state. Residual clouds will hold readings mainly in the 70s.

The weather will remain unsettled early next week with low pressure aloft, keeping a small chance for showers Monday and Tuesday. Drier conditions will develop midweek, with cooler weather later in the week and highs only near 80 degrees.

Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, scattered showers mainly north half. High 79

Tonight: Some clearing, little cooler. Low 64

Monday: Partly sunny., scattered storms p.m. High 82

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, few pop-ups. High 78 (64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, nice. High 79 (60)

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High 81 (58)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (61)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools