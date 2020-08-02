Few showers, cooler Sunday

Low pressure will track across the central Great Lakes. Showers are wrapping around the storm and will affect primarily the northern half of the state. Residual clouds will hold readings mainly in the 70s.

The weather will remain unsettled early next week with low pressure aloft, keeping a small chance for showers Monday and Tuesday. Drier conditions will develop midweek, with cooler weather later in the week and highs only near 80 degrees.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, scattered showers mainly north half. High 79

Tonight: Some clearing, little cooler. Low 64

Monday: Partly sunny., scattered storms p.m. High 82

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, few pop-ups. High 78 (64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, nice. High 79 (60)

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High 81 (58)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (61)