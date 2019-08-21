Few Pop-ups Today, Cooler Days Ahead

Live Now
It’s partly cloudy and muggy this morning with areas of patchy fog. Temps are in the low 70s. Relative humidity is 80-90%. Live VIPIR Radar is showing a few spotty showers in south central Ohio.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today. There is only a slight chance of any rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated at best and mainly driven by the heat of the day until the afternoon. Then an upper air disturbance will enhance the chances going into the evening hours. With the same humid conditions in place highs will again reach to around 90 today. Chances of showers and even isolated thunderstorms will diminish by daybreak. Lows will be in the upper-60s. Thursday will be much cooler and less humid with a chance of showers. Highs will be below “normal”, near 80.

High pressure will build into the region from the north starting Friday. That will bring us drier air into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

