Less humid week ahead

A cold front is slowly pushing southeast across Ohio, sparking a couple of pop-up storms mostly near and southeast of the I-71 corridor. Flash flood warnings were issued for Wayne/Stark/Holmes counties for a storm cluster northeast of Coshocton that has dumped several inches of rain.

Afternoon readings were lower today (mid-80s) than the past couple of days (low 90s).

Yesterday’s evening downpours were heaviest in Licking County (1-2 inches) and western Pickaway County (1-3 inches), which has been typical of this pattern, with slow-moving cells in a muggy setting.

The passage of the front and weak wave in southeast Ohio this evening, coupled with cooling, will cause the scattered showers in central Ohio to diminish around sunset. The humidity will gradually lower overnight as a northwesterly flows dries things out for a few days. High pressure over Michigan will provide seasonable summer warmth and more moderate humidity Monday and Tuesday, without the daily storms.

A return flow of moist air could bring a shower or storm late Wednesday, and more likely on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Pleasant weather should return for the start of next weekend for a couple of days, before we warm up again.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and sticky, isolated shower/storm. High 86

Tonight: Evening shower possible, then becoming partly cloudy, less humid. Low 67

Monday: Partly cloudy, more comfortable. High 83

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86 (64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, heating up, isolated late storm. High 89 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, sticky, few storms. High 86 (71)

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High 84 (65)

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (65)

