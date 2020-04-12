Few Easter showers today, storms with high winds tonight and tomorrow

***HIGH WIND WATCH MONDAY***

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers, breezy. High 63

Tonight: Showers, thunderstorms, breezy. Low 56

Monday: Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, falling temps. High 61

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. 34/46

Wednesday: Patchy a.m. frost, partly sunny, evening shower. 31/48

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 32/49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Easter!!

A High Wind Watch will be in effect Monday morning until Monday evening. Southwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 will be possible. Damaging winds could blow down trees, limbs, and power lines. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

Today: Low pressure tracking from west of Ohio towards the Great Lakes will gradually get stronger, eventually leading to rain and storms. Expect gusty winds as the associated strong cold front crosses the region tonight and tomorrow morning.



Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy, 15 mph range winds, with scattered showers most likely this morning and again late afternoon. The high will be in the low to mid-60s.



Tonight showers will become heavier and there will be a chance of thunderstorms, possibly a line of strong to severe storms. Some storms will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours with potentially damaging winds. Wind gusts will be into the 35-plus mph range tonight increasing to 55 mph Monday.



Showers will taper off early Monday afternoon with the passing of the cold front. Temperatures will peak around 60 then fall into the upper 40s by late afternoon. It will unseasonably cool next week with lows near freezing and highs 10-15 degrees below normal.

-Bob

