Feeling more like spring this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. High 60

Tonight: Rain showers, low 45

Tuesday: Chance of a.m. showers, partly sunny, breezy. High 51

Wednesday: Frosty early, then sunny. High 60

Thursday: Showers. High 63

Friday: Daytime drying, then chance for showers. High 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s going to be an active week with a chance for rain every other day and much more seasonal temperatures.

It’s a cloudy and cool start to the morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. This is only about 5 degrees below normal.

Through the day, clouds will clear, we’ll see sunshine and highs will bounce back to 60 degrees.

Ahead of a cold front, rain showers will move in tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and fall down to the mid 40s.

As the front sweeps through Tuesday morning, the chance for showers will continue. After the front moves out, we’ll be left with a cold northwest breeze and highs only reaching about 50 degrees.

High pressure to the sout h on Wednesday will help to clear clouds and bring back more seasonal temerpatures. But first, the clear sky will help to drop temerpatures to around 30 degrees first thing in the morning, which could trigger another round of freeze warnings before we warm up around 60 degrees.

Rainfall return on Thursday and will continue through Thursday night.

We’ll see a brief break in the rain Friday ahead of a soggy and cooler weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz