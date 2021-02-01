February Flurries start the week and the month

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Snow showers, windy and cold. High 32

Tonight: Evening snow showers, cloudy and windy. Low 22

Tuesday: Partly sunny, brisk wind and colder. High 28

Wednesday: Sunny, still chilly. High 30 (16)

Thursday: Wet snow to rain, breezy. High 38(14)

Friday: Chance of rain and snow. High 35(31)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Storm Team 4 Weather Alert continues this morning. Low pressure and the coldest air will continue to track south and east through the day so additional accumulation should be light as in an inch or less across Central Ohio. With it as cold as it and the addition of more snow since last evening roads can be slick especially the bridges, elevated and untreated roads. Part of that, of course, is due to yesterday’s melting and rapid refreeze last night. Today’s high will only be in the low 30s in Columbus with a persistent north wind at around 15-20 mph making it feel like the upper teens to about 20.

Snow showers should taper off well before midnight tonight. It will be partly cloudy late tonight, still windy out of the northwest at about 15-18 and wind chills dropping into the single digits by daybreak. The ambient low will be around 20.

Despite high pressure and some sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday temperatures will stay below normal, only in the upper 20s for highs. Low temperatures will only be in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Another storm that will have traveled from the western U.S. to Central Ohio will bring more snow and rain and milder temperatures for Thursday and Friday. It will get colder again this weekend.

I hope you have a great Monday!

-Bob