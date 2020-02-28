February finishes freezing, March comes in like a lamb

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 31

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold, breezy, isolated snow showers. Low 18

Saturday: Mostly sunny, brisk. High 34

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. 23/53

Monday: Rain and breezy. 42/55

Tuesday: Rain showers, warm. 46/58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

One weather system is exiting the Ohio Valley this morning but another will dive into the region today. Though this one will also come with some snow, at least snow showers, it will mainly fall around and south of the Ohio River. There are still counties in southeastern Ohio under snow emergency and snow still falling in some of those areas.

Today the flurries in Central Ohio will taper off early this morning. Skies will be partly sunny today, but it will still be pretty cold. High temperatures will be close to 30 but wind chills will still be in the mid to upper-teens.

Tonight skies will partially clear and it will be another cold one with lows in the teens.

High temperatures will only be just above freezing Saturday too. High pressure will build into the region through the weekend. Sunday will be sunny and milder. Rain returns with highs in the 50s to start next week.

I hope you have a great weekend!

-Bob