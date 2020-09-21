Fall weather continue right on schedule, with gradual warm-up

We have enjoyed a true fall preview ahead of the first day of fall on Tuesday, with deep blue skies–low humidity–and temperatures topping out in the 60s, after dipping into the upper 30s with scattered light frost in some rural areas over the weekend.

As high pressure over the Great Lakes shifts to the Appalachians, a light southeast flow will bring more seasonal readings, rebounding into the 70s this week, with milder nights in the 50s starting midweek. Rain will be hard to come by without any strong weather systems and limited moisture until the weekend, when a cold front trailing low pressure finally taps into tropical moisture. The best chance for rain will arrive later Saturday night and continue through Sunday.

Tropical Storm Beta is hovering off the Texas coast, with landfall Monday night. The outer rainbands will bring drenching rain that will shift east to Louisiana and Arkansas the next few days, raising the threat of inland flash flooding.

Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 71

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 45

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 78 (54)

Thursday: More clouds. High 77 (58)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 79 (59)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 81 (58)

Sunday: Showers, storms. High 77 (62)