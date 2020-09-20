Fall preview weekend, warming this week

We’re enjoying a true fall preview a few days ahead of schedule (Tuesday 9:30 a.m.), with deep blue skies and afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 60s under Canadian high pressure building in from the northwest. The high will settle over the eastern Great Lakes, keeping our weather sunny and pleasant to start the week.

As the high shifts farther east, a light southwesterly flow ahead of a weak cold front, but with only some high clouds. The warmer wind direction will nudge readings back into the seasonable low to mid-70s, then approaching 80 midweek.

Rain will be hard to come by without any strong weather systems and limited moisture. Another weak front will drop south at the end of the week, bringing an increase in clouds late, and perhaps a few showers late Saturday. A more widespread rainfall is possible Sunday.

Tropical Storm Beta in the western Gulf of Mexico will likely intensify into a hurricane later and drift toward the upper Texas coast, before making landfall Tuesday. More rain will reach areas in the Deep South still reeling from flooding caused by Hurricane Sally, as moisture is pulled east across the Gulf Coast states.

Sunday: Sunny, crisp. High 69

Tonight: Fair, chilly. Low 46

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 71

Tuesday: Sunny. High 74 (47)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 78 (50)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 79 (54)

Friday: Sunny. High 77 (55)

Saturday: Partly sunny, late shower. High 79 (52)