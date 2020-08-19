Fall preview weather, comfortable days and cool nights

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST
- Today: Brilliant sunshine, low humidity. High 80
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 55
- Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82
- Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 84
- Saturday: Partly sunny, afternoon storms. High 85
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Sprawling high pressure centered to our northwast is bringing in cooler and drier air from the northeast. Today will be a sunny day with a little more cloud cover by this afternoon. Low humidity and below average temperatures will give today an autumnal feel. The high will be a few degrees below average around 80.
Under a clear sky the overnight low will drop into the low-to-mid 50s. We will repeat this temperature pattern again tomorrow adding a degree or two to the afternoon high.
Friday high pressure will begin to drift to the east which will bring a southerly flow of warmer air into the Ohio Valley. This weekend that will mean highs in the mid to upper-80s with scattered storms on Saturday and a chance of showers Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and seasonably warm in the mid-80s for afternoon highs.
Happy Hump Day!
Bob