Fall preview weather, comfortable days and cool nights

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Brilliant sunshine, low humidity. High 80
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 55
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82
  • Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 84
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, afternoon storms. High 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sprawling high pressure centered to our northwast is bringing in cooler and drier air from the northeast. Today will be a sunny day with a little more cloud cover by this afternoon. Low humidity and below average temperatures will give today an autumnal feel. The high will be a few degrees below average around 80.

Under a clear sky the overnight low will drop into the low-to-mid 50s. We will repeat this temperature pattern again tomorrow adding a degree or two to the afternoon high.

Friday high pressure will begin to drift to the east which will bring a southerly flow of warmer air into the Ohio Valley. This weekend that will mean highs in the mid to upper-80s with scattered storms on Saturday and a chance of showers Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and seasonably warm in the mid-80s for afternoon highs.

Happy Hump Day!

Bob

