Fall Preview, dry and not humid

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High 79

Tonight: Few clouds, cool. Low 59

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, fall preview. High 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm. 62/86

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. 64/88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Though we are starting with a little dense fog east it won’t be widespread like yesterday. High pressure will dominate conditions as we go through this day. It will be sunny and pleasant . A northwest flow will bring in drier and drier air which will give the day a crisp, fall feel. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-70s.



Tonight temperatures will drop into the 50s again as skies clear by daybreak. It might be cool enough for a jacket for some by sunrise.

Each day will be warmer as we go through the rest of the week and the weekend. Temperatures will gradually rise from the 80-degree range to around 90 this weekend. And while the next couple of days will have an autumnal feel, it will be summer humid by Saturday. The next chance of rain will be Sunday. Expect showers and storms again Monday and Tuesday.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob