Fall preview continues with sunny, warm weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Brilliant sunshine, fall preview. High 82
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 62
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm. High 85
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. 63/88
  • Sunday: Sunny, hot and humid. 66/89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure centered over the southern Great Lakes will keep us in this dry, autumnal pattern. Dew point temperatures in the 50s will make for another very comfortable day for the first week of August. The high temperature will again be lower than average but we will warm up pretty quickly from the 50s this morning into the low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be a bit more seasonable as a little more moisture makes its way into the atmosphere. The average low is in the mid-60s. We will drop into the low-60s in Columbus.

Each day will be warmer as we go through Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will rise from the mid-80s range to around 90 this weekend. And while the next couple of days will have an autumnal feel, it will be summery humid by Saturday. The next chance of rain now looks like it will be Sunday night or Monday. Expect showers and storms off and on for the first half of next week.

Enjoy the Fall-like Thursday!
-Bob

