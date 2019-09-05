Fall Perfection Today and More Nice Days Ahead

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, nice day.High 78

Tonight: Clear, starry sky, cool. Low 54

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High 79

Saturday: Sunny, few more clouds, nice. 78 (59)

Sunday: Partly sunny. 76(58)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s mostly clear and a little crisp this morning. Of course there’s not a drop of rain on Live VIPIR Radar. Temps are in the mid-50s to around 60.

High pressure will dominate our weather as we head through this day. It will be a very comfortable day, in other words pretty low humidity. Expect sunny, blue skies and highs comfortably in the upper 70s to around 80 in many locations including Columbus. Fall perfection!

The next few days including the weekend will be comparably nice with sunshine, some fair weather clouds and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

A warming trend that will take us back into the 80s starts early next week. Tuesday will be in the mid-80s, Wednesday into the upper 80s.



Enjoy This Great Weather!

-Bob