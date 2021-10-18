COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Brilliant sunshine. High 68

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low 44

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 71

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 73 (46)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High 68 (55)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure centered in the Tennessee Valley along with our dry airmass will make today a nearly perfect Autumn day. Temperature readings are in the 40s this morning under clear skies. This afternoon’s high will be in the mid-upper 60s with blue skies and some scattered fair weather cumulus clouds.

Tonight the winds will shift to west then southwest before daybreak. It will still be clear and chilly. The low will be in the mid-40s.



The weather will stay nice and actually get a little warmer tomorrow and during the day Wednesday. By nice I mean sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. The next chance for rain will be Wednesday night thanks to an upper low and a trailing cold front tracking out of the plains and across the region Thursday.

It will be about ten degrees cooler on Friday and through the weekend behind the frontal system. Highs will be in the upper 50s. That will also come with scattered light showers Friday before a drier weekend.

Happy Monday!!

-Bob