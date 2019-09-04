Fall-Like Weather On The Way

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Few early morning showers early, then gradual clearing.High 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 56

Thursday: Mostly sunny cool. High 76

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild. 79 (55)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 77(59)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Hump Day!

It’s partly cloudy to fair this morning. There is a chance of a few showers and isolated storms especially northwest. So far there is no rain in Central Ohio on Live VIPIR Radar. Temps are very summer-like this morning near 70 degrees.

Skies will clear after the front clears the area this morning so we will get back to a sunny sky even by late morning. The temperature will soar back up to around 80 this afternoon. As it does the humidity will be going down so it will end up both warm and comfortable with a cool, drier northerly breeze. Tonight will be pretty cool too. Lows will be in the 50s, mid to upper 50s in Central Ohio.

We will be in a nice, quiet, fall-like pattern through the weekend with highs mainly in the 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid to upper 50s. Thanks to an upper air disturbance there may be a chance of showers and storms north on Saturday.

-Bob