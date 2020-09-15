Fall checks in early with cooler weather and a chance of showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, cool. High 74

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 54

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 82

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. 61/75

Friday: Mostly sunny. 52/66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure centered north of Lake Erie will slide southeast today. That will weaken the flow of cool air into the state. Temperatures will rebound from a clear mid-40s this morning to sunny and mid-70s this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear again but the winds will shift to the south so it won’t be so cold tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Winds will become southerly through mid-week. Tomorrow will be dry but you will notice an increase in the humidity. Highs will be in the 80s. There will be a slight chance of a shower by evening.

Now it looks like the remnants of Sally won’t make it into the Ohio Valley. A cold front crosses the region Thursday and there will be a chance of scattered showers.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!

-Bob