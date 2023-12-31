COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Extreme weather conditions grabbed most of the headlines in 2023.

The year marks the warmest year on record globally, and the summer was the hottest on record from Arizona to Florida. Phoenix had 31 straight days of 110-degree heat; Austin, Texas, topped 100 degrees for a record 45 days in a row, and New Orleans hit 105.

Across the world, Europe and Asia also baked in historic heat, and deadly flooding swept areas bordering the Mediterranean and South Asia.

The Atlantic Ocean also provided its fair share of storms, with Hurricane Idalia slamming the coastal Big Bend region of Florida on the Gulf side. Storm surge measured between 7 and 12 feet and winds topped 125 miles per hour on Aug. 13, making it the strongest storm to make landfall in that area since 1896.

The deadliest wildfire in more than a century hit the island of Maui, killing more than 100 people.

Canada also experienced its worst wildfire season in history, with more than 45 million acres scorched. Plumes of smoke from those fires reached the Midwest and East Coast in early June, clouding the air and bringing the worst air quality on record as skies turned an eerie orange for several days.

Closer to home, Ohio experienced 56 tornadoes, the highest number since 1992. Five tornadoes touched down at the end of February and four more on March 3 as 60 to 70 miles per hour winds caused power outages.

Just weeks later, 14 tornadoes touched down on March 31 and April 1 in Ohio during an outbreak of more than 120 tornadoes in the Midwest and South.

On Aug. 12, viewers in Hardin, Marion, and Athens counties provided video confirmation of five tornadoes. A dozen more storms touched down later in the month in northern Ohio, setting an August record of 18 tornadoes.

Halloween brought central Ohio’s first snowflakes of the season, which have been few and far between in the fourth warmest December on record.