TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 10 P.M. CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN OHIO

Showers and storms will develop along and north of a warm front and arrive toward evening from the southwest. A few storms could contain damaging winds and hail, mainly across the southern counties.

A storm system will track across Ohio this evening, with a warm front lifting north, bringing a few rounds of showers and storms, possibly severe.

The activity will be east of the area by midnight, with some clearing later tonight, and temperatures cooling to the mid-60s. The weather will dry out on Thursday, with plenty of sun. Temperatures will be in the pleasant mid-70s.

Another upper disturbance will bring isolated showers later Friday and Saturday, accompanied by cooler weather this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Conditions will improve for the ongoing Columbus Arts Festival along the Riverfront and Scioto Mile.

Forecast

Wednesday: Clouds increase, warm, evening showers/storms. High 79

Tonight: Showers, storms, heavy at times. Low 59

Thursday: More sunshine. High 76

Friday: Partly sunny, showers later. High 75 (58)

Saturday: Showers ending, partly sunny. High 73 (59)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 74 (54)

Monday: Sunny. High 79 (55)