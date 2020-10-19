Epsilon becomes the 26th name storm of the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic

This morning at 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center announced that tropical depression 27 had officially become Tropical Storm Epsilon, the 26th name storms of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Here are the 11 AM AST Monday Key Messages for newly formed Tropical Storm #Epsilon. The system is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda late this week and interests on that island should closely monitor its progress. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zBnLZ2FLyk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 19, 2020

Tropical systems become a named tropical storm when sustained winds reach at least 39 mph.

So right now, Epsilon just barley makes the cut to be a tropical storm with 40 mph sustained winds and has been nearly stationary all day.

The latest track on Epsilon shows that as the storm continues to move through warm water in the Atlantic, it will intensify to a category 1 hurricane by the middle of the week.

Epsilon is on track to stay at category 1 strength as it marches toward Bermuda late this week and into the weekend. The only other year that we have dove into the Greek alphabet to name storms was in 2005.

That year, Epsilon became a tropical storm on November 29, and Zeta got its name on December 30, 2005. That means that we are only 2 away from having the most named storms on record for an Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane season officially lasts through the end of November, but named storms have developed well beyond that date. So, we still have plenty of time to reach a record 28th named tropical storm in the Atlantic.