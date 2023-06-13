COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An expanding pool of warmer-than-normal water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean confirms that El Niño is back.

For the past several years, a rare “triple-dip” La Niña — the mirror opposite — reflected a prevailing cooling of the central and eastern tropical Pacific. Together, these two anomalous sea surface temperature patterns are referred to as El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

A series of relatively mild winters, followed by periodically stormy conditions in the early spring, are a common feature of this cyclical climatic regime in the Ohio Valley.

Already, Ohio has recorded 21 tornadoes since the first event on Feb. 27. Two weak EF0 storms Sunday night near Tipp City (Miami County) and Christiansburg (Champaign County) were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Each climate regime has a different response in the overlying winds of the atmosphere — the jet stream — and storm track that carries low-pressure areas and moisture eastward across the Western Hemisphere.

El Niño is expected to bring drier weather in the fall and winter in the Midwest, and wetter conditions across the Southern states with a southward shift of the upper-level winds.

In the short term, El Niño likely means fewer strong Atlantic hurricanes due to wind shear — faster winds aloft from the west that make it more difficult for warm air to build into organized clusters of thunderstorms that turn into tropical cyclones. However, unusually warm waters in the Atlantic and Caribbean currently will provide extra energy for any storms that form, so this will probably offset a potentially quieter tropical storm season.

The early appearance of El Niño in June suggests the atmosphere will be warming even more. since the overlying air gathers in heat and moisture through evaporation and wind currents. The most recent strong El Niños occurred in 2015-16 and 1997-98 and brought record-breaking warm temperatures globally.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is currently forecasting an early warm summer across the Western and Southern states, and wetter-than-average conditions developing in the Eastern U.S. after a May that brought early drought and record low rainfall in parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Currently, NOAA forecasters are predicting a 56% chance of a strong El Niño later this year and an 84% chance of at least a moderate event.