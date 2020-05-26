Early summer heat with a slight chance of pop-ups this afternoon

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, slight chance of pop-ups. High 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 84

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. 66/83

Friday: Showers, chance of thunderstorms. 68/80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Like yesterday there will be another weak disturbance which will help generate some showers and thunderstorms today. Most will focus in western and northwestern Ohio but that doesn’t rule out some in the central part of the state but chances are very low. Most of the day will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper-80s again.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and a little muggy again with the low like July in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow will also feature a mix of sun and clouds and an unseasonably warm afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The chances of rain will increase Thursday into Friday as a cold front pushes into the region from the northwest. Thursday will have a better chance of scattered showers. Friday will have showers and a chance of thunderstorms with the front.

Saturday high pressure, behind the front, will build into the Ohio Valley. It will be clearer, cooler and drier through the weekend. Temperatures will be near seasonal normal levels.

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob