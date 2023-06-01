AIR QUALITY ALERT UNTIL 9 P.M. THURSDAY AND FRIDAY 6 A.M. – 9 P.M.

An air quality alert has been issued again for Friday by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for levels of ozone considered unhealthy for sensitive groups (“children, elderly, people with asthma or COPD”), who are advised to “limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.

The warm, dry summer heat will continue beneath a sprawling upper-level ridge of high pressure over the central and eastern portions of the country.

High pressure over Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will pump direct southeast winds into the region, providing a bit of relief, along with very low humidity. Skies will be sunny through the weekend, with highs reaching the low 90s Friday and Saturday, then dipping back to the mid-80s on Sunday. No rain is expected for the Memorial Tournament.

A weak cold front will push south over the weekend, but little moisture is available for anything beyond scattered clouds.

Slightly cooler air will filter into the Ohio valley early next week, with seasonable temperatures and mainly sunny skies.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunny. very warm. High 89

Tonight: Clear. Low 61

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 92

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 90 (65)

Sunday: Few clouds, little cooler. High 84 (62)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 81 (58)

Tuesday: Sunny, more seasonable. High 78 (55)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 79 (56)