Drying out today, ups and downs for the weekend

QUICK COLUMBUS FORECAST

This Morning: Overcast, isolated drizzle and patchy fog. Temps: In the 40s

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 47

Tonight: Clearing, widespread frost late, cold. Low 31

Saturday: Frosty morning, sunny day, chilly. High 53

Sunday: Partly sunny, blustery and chilly. 42/50

Monday: Frosty morning, sunshine, brisk and colder. 29/45

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 31/54

FORECAST DISCUSSION

It’s a cloudy, dreary morning with a few sprinkles or drizzle early. Though that tapers off the clouds are going nowhere this morning. It will be overcast all morning with some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. It will be very chilly and breezy. The wind will continue to be northwest at about 15 mph. The temperature will struggle into the mid to upper 40s. Wind chill will make that feel more like mid to upper 30s.

Tonight the wind will die down less than 5 mph and the sky will become partly cloudy to clear by daybreak. The temperature will drop all the way to freezing in the city and into the 20s in some surrounding areas. This combination of little or no wind, clearing skies and cold will be perfect for frost development. It will be widespread to start Saturday.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day and after the frosty start will warm into the low 50s in the afternoon. Saturday evening will be chilly with temperatures around 50 but it will be dry for Beggars’ Night Trick or Treating.



Sunday will be partly cloudy and blustery ahead of a cold front. The early high will be around 50 with temperatures falling to near 40 by sunset. Expect more frost overnight. Monday begins a trend of sunny days. Election Day will be sunny with highs in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday highs will be in the 60s.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob