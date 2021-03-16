Drying out today, nice St. Patrick’s Day, more rain to end the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mainly AM showers, mostly cloudy. High 58

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low 39

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 61

Thursday: Showers, chance of thunder and breezy. High 56 (46)

Friday: Rain showers, breezy. High 45 (38)

Saturday: Sunshine returns. High 53(29)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Temperatures are on the way up today. Light rain will move through the region this morning. A warm front will lift into southern Ohio but low pressure will take that front east. With a warm southerly breeze temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with dry conditions.

The effects of weak high pressure to the north will push in as the frontal system moves east. By tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will shift to the northwest and with the cooler air tonight’s lows will be near 40.

It will stay dry with partly sunny skies tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day. The next weather system will begin to move through tomorrow night. Thursday will be the wettest day this week. Early Thursday there could be a mix of rain and snow to the north, but most of the precipitation will be rain. The system will also come with gusty winds primarily north of I-70 and near and northwest of I-71. There will also be enough instability to produce isolated thunder.

After that rain moves out by Friday night the first calendar weekend of spring will be dry and sunny. Highs will be in the 50s.

Enjoy Your Tuesday.

-Bob