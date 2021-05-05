Drying out today, more wet and cool weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: AM showers, clearing, cool. High 60

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers at night. High 63

Friday: Light showers, thunder possible, partly sunny. High 61 (43)

Saturday: Sunshine, mild. High 62 (41)

Sunday: Showers, thunderstorm south, breezy. High 67 (48)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers will taper off and high pressure will build into the region today. Stubborn clouds will gradually clear today too. It will be a breezy afternoon. Northwest winds will be 10-15 mph. The high temperature will be around 60, about ten degrees below normal.

Surface high pressure will cross the region tonight through tomorrow morning. The temperature will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s with mainly clear skies.

A long wave trough will be a major factor in our weather for the rest of this week. Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow and high temperatures will only make it into the low 60s.

A wave with an associated cold front will cross the region tomorrow night bringing rain showers back into the Buckeye State along with a few light showers Friday.

Saturday will be dry with sunshine, but as the next frontal system approaches rain with a chance of thunderstorms will move in just in time for Mother’s Day Sunday. Sorry, moms.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob