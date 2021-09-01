Drying out, clearing and more comfortable today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST
Today: Morning showers, clearing and breezy.  High 79
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58
Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, comfortable. High 78
Friday: Sunny, nice day. High 79 (55)
Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 78 (57)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Welcome to the first day of September!  Get ready for a change!

Rain showers and the clouds will move out of Central Ohio as the remnants of tropical system Ida move away and up the east coast. High pressure from the north is bringing in cooler, drier air.  Clouds will decrease through the day.  Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Today will be breezy with an early autumn feel. The high temperature will be comparable to yesterday, but without as much humidity.

With high pressure in control of our weather we will enjoy sunshine and comfortable days.  Temperatures will be a little below normal but will recover for the holiday weekend. 

Happy Hump Day!
-Bob

