Drying out and breezy today, seasonably cool

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST Today: Showers this afternoon, chance of storms and breezy. High 75 Tonight: Showers, chance of storms before daybreak, and breezy. Low 52 Tuesday: Chance of showers early, partly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High 62 Wednesday: Mostly sunny, lighter winds. 63(41) Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 67(44)

FORECAST DISCUSSION: Get ready for some showers this afternoon and tonight.

Low pressure in the Northern Plains is getting stronger as it moves towards Lake Superior. The frontal system associated with that low will cross Ohio tonight. Showers, with a chance of thunderstorms, will lift into the Buckeye State southwest to northeast. Showers will taper off through early morning tomorrow. Winds will pick up quite a bit afternoon and evening, increasing to 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts to 25. Highs will be in the low 70s. Tonight’s lows will be in the low 50s.

Clearing skies, cooler and windy will be our new weather pattern starting tomorrow in the wake of the cold front. It will be dry Wednesday and Thursday during the day. Expect low 60s Wednesday and upper 60s Thursday.

Have a great day! -Bob