COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, breezy and, mild. High 53

Tonight: Showers, mild. Low 51

Christmas Day: Showers, very mild. High 60

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, cooler. High 46 (36)

Monday: Rain likely, mild. High 56 (38)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

The Christmas weekend outlook is very mild for this time of the year, but also very wet at times. Today will be cloudy and breezy with a high temperature will above the average of 39. By late afternoon the high will inch up to about 53. It will be breezy; a few wind gusts might make it to 20 miles per hour.

Showers will move in this evening and will get heavier overnight. Sorry, Santa. Hopefully this doesn’t put me on the naughty list.



The morning low will be set this evening and the temperature will rise into the mid-50s by daybreak.

It will be a rainy Christmas morning will also be rainy. Through the day we can expect nearly a quarter inch of rain showers. It will be very mild though if that’s a consolation prize. The high today will be around 60, in the early afternoon.

Sunday will be dry and mild. Showers return Monday. Next week will be soggy with off and on rain.





Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Happy Holidays to you!!

-Bob