QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds clearing, cool, high 42

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 29

Tuesday: Snow/rain mix, high 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & cool, high 39

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 37

Friday: Partly sunny, cold, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

More below average temperatures are on the way this week along with another wintry mix that arrives Tuesday.

With high pressure in charge today, clouds will clear out this afternoon and help temperatures climb to the low to mid 40s. While this is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday, this is still about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in alongside a light easterly breeze. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side and fall to around 30 degrees, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Clouds will continue to build in early Tuesday morning as an area of low pressure moves in from the south. This will lead to an increasing chance for showers through the day. Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s, so showers could start as a light mix of rain and snow, then will transition to a chilly rain as highs climb to around 40 degrees.

Showers will start to taper off Tuesday night. With lows heading to the mid 30s, we will mostly just see light, chilly rain, but a few snowflakes could mix in to the north.

Wednesday, another system will push through and bring with it more showers. Showers will stay light through the day as highs slowly climb to the upper 30s. The chance for rain and snow showers will increase late Wednesday into Wednesday night. As lows fall to the upper 20s, chilly rain will transition to a light rain/snow mix.

The chance for a few flurries will linger into early Thursday. As these clear out, we’ll be left with clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid 30s, which is about 15 degrees colder than normal. The chilly continues Friday into the weekend. Lows will drop to the teens to low 20s followed by highs struggling to even reach freezing.

Have a great day!

-Liz