Seasonably mild holiday weekend, wintry weather coming

Quiet weather to start the holiday weekend, with a few breaks of sun and seasonally mild temperatures in the low 50s today. Clouds will break later tonight after the passage of a weak cold front.

Drier air will work in with high pressure Saturday, accompanied by chilly morning readings in the low to mid-30s, and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-40s in central Ohio.

Sunday will be mild with sun giving way to increasing high clouds later in the day, as readings reach the mild low 50s. Travel conditions look good across Ohio until rain edges into the southwest corner of the state later in the evening, spreading north into central Ohio around midnight.

Early next week looks interesting, to say the least, with the potential for the first widespread accumulating snow, as two disturbances (north and south) combine to spin up low pressure in the Deep South late in the weekend.

The storm will intensify over the western side of the Appalachians, drawing in colder air and facilitating a change from rain to snow by Monday afternoon. Low pressure may swirl over the Northeast Tuesday, as the system slows down, prolonging the snow showers that will be accompanied gusty winds.

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds thin late, cooler. Low 34

Saturday: More sunshine, cooler. High 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 51 (33)

Monday: Rain changing to wet snow, breezy, colder. High 39 (33)

Tuesday: Snow showers, windy, cold. High 34 (27)

Wednesday: Clouds, linger, few flurries. High 37 (25)

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 38 (24)