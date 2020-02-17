Dry Presidents Day with rain tonight

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense fog early, partly sunny, mild. High 46

Tonight: Rain late, windy and cool. Low 42

Tuesday: Morning rain, tapering off, breezy. High 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance of flurries, cold. 26/35

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very cold. 20/28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds will be on the increase today. By this afternoon there will be a slight chance of showers west of Central Ohio. Winds will become southerly during the day, helping our President’s Day high into the mid-40s.

Rain will move later tonight and will be moderately heavy ahead of a frontal system. The models are suggesting we will get a quarter to a half inch of rain before daybreak tomorrow. Tonight’s low will be around 42.

Tomorrow the cold front will clear Central Ohio pretty early but rain possibly mixing with flurries late day may linger into the afternoon. The temperature will be steady in the mid to upper-40s early. Then it will fall to around 40 before sunset.

The rest of the week looks like it will be dry under a sprawling ridge of high pressure. It will be cooler Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday weather, but the coldest air settles into Central Ohio Thursday with highs only in the 20s. Friday we get back into the 30s.

Have a great Presidents Day!

-Bob