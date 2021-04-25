Dry end to the weekend followed by a much warmer start to the workweek

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING:

Dense fog advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for portions of west central Ohio. Visibility at times will be less than 1 mile. Remember to plan for extra travel time, extra breaking distance and use the low beam lights when driving through fog.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Areas of dense fog, otherwise cloudy, low around 45

Today: Clouds clearing, cool, high 62

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly, low 39

Monday: Mainly sunny, warmer, high 71

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 82

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for showers & storms, high 80

Thursday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a foggy start to the day, but will be followed by clearing clouds and cool temperatures ahead of a big warm-up this week.

The wet ground from yesterday’s showers combined with a light wind is giving us the perfect combination for areas of dense fog. Because of this, dense fog advisories will be in effect for parts of Central and Western Ohio until 9 a.m. When driving through fog, remember to plan for extra travel time, extra breaking distance and use low beam lights.

Today, high pressure will move in and help to clear out the clouds. Even as we start to add in sunshine and a light breeze, temperatures will be on the cool side for this time of year and only top off in the lower 60s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky with a light northwest breeze. Temperatures will fall down to the upper 30s. This is not only about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, but will lead to areas of frost being possible, so make sure to continue to bring in or cover any sensitive plants that could be damaged by the cold or if frost settles in.

It’s going to be a beautiful start to the week. Monday, we will see sunshine take over and winds shifting to the south. The combination of these will help temperatures jump to around 70 degrees.

Even warmer weather is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the 80s.

But, as a cold front moves toward the area, our warm, dry weather will be replaced by rain and thunderstorms. These will start on Wednesday, carry on through the day on Thursday, then wrap up Friday morning.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz