QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More sunshine, fair temps, high 44

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 33

Wednesday: Showers & breezy, high 46

Thursday: Morning rain, falling temps, high 51

Friday: Showers, flurries, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Today we’ll see our best chance for a little sunshine before the next round of showers moves in.

Through the afternoon, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will stay seasonally cool and only climb to a high in the mid-40s. But, thanks to an easterly breeze, it will feel about 5-10 degrees colder.

Overnight, clouds will build back in as a strong system builds in to the west.

Temperatures will fall to the mid-30s as showers build in from the west. This will lead to a brief window where we will see a light wintry mix. However, little to no snow will accumulate since and ice or snow will be mixed with rain. As temperatures climb to the upper 30s, showers will transition to a chilly rainfall.

Rain will stay widespread through the day Wednesday as temperatures climb to the mid-40s alongside.

Rain and a strong breeze will pick up Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the warm side, in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Drier, but colder conditions will move in Thursday evening into Friday. But, the dry weather will be short-lived. Then the next chance for showers will move in Friday afternoon and will be followed by a much colder weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz