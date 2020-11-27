Dry, cloudy and warmer than normal temps on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly cloudy, low mid 40s

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 34

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 47

Sunday: Partly cloudy, rain overnight into Monday, high 42

Monday: Rain likely, then wet snow overnight, high 42

Tuesday: Snow showers, otherwise cloudy, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Black Friday!

This morning we’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky and seasonally warm temperatures. Thanks to thick clouds which have acted like a blanket to keep in some of the heat from yesterday, we’re waking up to the mid to upper 40s in Central Ohio, which is much closer to normal highs for this time of year.

After morning clouds and some light drizzle, high pressure to the south will help to break up the clouds this afternoon. This plus a southerly breeze will help temperatures climb up to the mid 50s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tonight into Saturday, cooler and drier air moves in. Without as much cloud cover, it will be a chillier start to the day with lows falling back down to the 30s.

Monday will be a wet and chilly start to the week. Thanks to clouds and rain showers, highs will only reach the low 40s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Monday night, snowflakes will mix in with the rain as lows fall down to the 20s.

Snow showers will continue Tuesday alongside chilly temperatures. Highs for the day will struggle to climb a degree or 2 above freezing.

Breezy and cold conditions will continue in Wednesday alongside more flurries. Temperatures will only climb from the mid 20s first thing in the morning to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon.

As we continue to dry up on Thursday, chilly and cloudy conditions will stick around with highs only reaching the upper 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz