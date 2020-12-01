Drivers, hardware store prepare for central Ohio winter weather

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The first snowfall of the season has road crews working overtime to keep the roads safe for drivers, but what are drivers doing to get ready for the winter months ahead?

Though this is the first winter event of the season, central Ohioans are taking steps to get ready for what is to come.

As residents prepare, customers like David Fairchild isn’t just purchasing a bundle of wood from Roush Hardware in Dublin; he’s also showing support for a small business in his hometown.

“I mean, I like this place, it’s local,” Fairchild said. “You know, they just have a variety, and it’s good people. They always take care of us.”

With local store owner simply trying to keep their heads above water during the pandemic, it’s customers like Fairchild who will help prevent small businesses from being frozen out this winter.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate so far,” said Scott Ridgway with Roush Hardware. “I think we have a pretty loyal customer base that’s been following all the guidelines set in place by us and by the state.

For local stores like Roush, the return of inclement weather could be the start of a fruitful period.

“We kind of do rely ono the weather to kind of take a turn for the worst in terms of business wise,” Ridgway said. “We try to do our best every year to be prepared for that.”

For Roush, that means having items like salt, shovels, and ice scrappers well stocked for drivers like Doug Simpson, who go the extra mile before hitting the road.

“I do all the normal things, make sure your tire pressure’s up, your battery’s good, you know, check your oil,” said Simpson, who was traveling to Lima Monday. “Those kinds of normal things.”

Drivers weren’t expecting this storm to turn into a major snow event.

“The road conditions are pretty good and I’ve seen a few salt trucks, too, so that’s good,” said Tyler Baber, who was driving to Sydney.

After a relatively mild winter last year, travelers are using extra caution early this season to protect them and their loved one.

“When I drive, I always pay attention to everything,” Baber said. “Try to stay as cautious as possible. That way, I’m safe, my family’s safe.”

Another driver said he travels with a tow strap in his truck to simply be a good Samaritan and help those who may end up stuck in the snow.