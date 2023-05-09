QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain clearing, decreasing clouds high 70

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 46

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Rain & storms, high 78

Saturday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the morning off with a few spotty showers exiting the region, but clearing is on the way! Clouds will decrease into the afternoon, giving way to some sunshine, and dry conditions. Highs will be a bit cooler today, topping out near 70 in Columbus with a slight breeze.

For Wednesday, expect dry and warmer conditions, with sunny skies and highs topping out in the middle 70s.

Sunshine continues into Thursday, and so does the dry weather. Temperatures warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 as a southerly breeze kicks back in.

Rain then moves in overnight and into Friday. Expect scattered showers and storms for Friday, with highs sticking in the upper 70s.

Rain and storm chances continue through the weekend, however, it does not look to be a washout. Could see a few on and off showers for Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By Sunday, we’re looking at scattered rain and storm activity as a cold front works through. Highs drop back to the middle 70s to end the weekend.

-McKenna