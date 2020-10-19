Dreary, wet start to the work week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Rainy and cool, temperatures near 50.

Today: Showers, mild, P.M. thunder possible. High 56

Tonight: Showers, becoming scattered late. Low 48

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High 59

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. 51/71

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. 55/75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain showers will continue today as the frontal boundary that stalled in southern Ohio starts to “moonwalk” back into the I-71 corridor by early afternoon. We could receive as much as 1 to 1.5 inches of soaking rain with a few embedded thunderstorms possible too. With our recent dryness flooding seems unlikely. The high will be around 59.

Another wave on the frontal boundary now draped nearly along I-71 will keep will keep us in showers into the evening before becoming scattered after midnight. Tonight’s low will be near 50.

With the wave’s departure showers will go from scattered to isolated tomorrow. Late tomorrow, tomorrow night and Wednesday will be dry and cloudy. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday will get into the low 70s. It will be warmer Thursday and Friday. Rain returns Friday night.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob