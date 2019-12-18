Many of us are dreaming of a White Christmas, but it’s not something that we’ve seen for a while.

In order to actually be considered a “white Christmas,” we need to have at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.

Historically, the chances of that happening in the Columbus area are about 1 in 4.

While weather recordings for the area go back as far as 1878, we didn’t start recording snow depth until 1948.

Since 1948, we’ve only had 30 Christmases with a trace or more of snowfall, the most recent happening in 2017 and 2013. In 2017, we had 1 inch of snow on the ground, but since we only had a trace of snow on the ground in 2013, that one was not recorded as a white Christmas.

There have only been 18 times since 1948 that we have had a snow depth of 1 inch or more. The most recent were in 2017 and 2010 when we woke up to 1 inch of snow on the ground.

The greatest snow depth recorded was in 1960 when we had 9 inches of snow on the ground.

Measurable snow for the day just has to be 0.1 inches or more. In 1890, 7 inches of snow fell, and is still the record for the most fresh powder on Christmas day. In seconds place was December 25, 1909 when 5.7 inches fell.

Now that we’re within a week of Christmas, we can confidently say that you should not prepare for a white Christmas this year. Not only will conditions by dry, but temperatures will be above average.

While we won’t have snow to play in on Christmas, at least this should help to limit weather related travel troubles.