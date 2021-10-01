COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Nice fall day, partly cloudy. High 78

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chance of late shower. High 80

Sunday: Showers, chance of thunder. High 74 (64)

Monday: Showers, stray thunder-shower. High 72 (63)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Today will be another in our string of very nice fall days. With dry air and the expansive mid-level ridge in place it will be mostly sunny and very pleasant again. Today’s high will reach into the upper 70s.

Surface high pressure will linger just to the east so tonight will once again be mainly clear and dry. Low temperatures will be a few degrees either side of 50. Some lows will dip into the upper 40s again.

The next chance of rain will be late tomorrow evening into Sunday with a slow-moving cold front heading our way from across the Mississippi Valley. It looks like the wettest period will be from late Saturday until Sunday night. There will be a chance of a few thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night. So far it doesn’t look like there will be severe weather.

The computer models are also indicating higher dewpoints Sunday. Thicker clouds with the rain should keep temperatures in the 70s.

Moderate rain early Monday appears to lighten up over the region later Monday as the front moves east. A few embedded thundershowers will be possible. There will still be a chance of scattered lighter showers Tuesday through Thursday.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!!

-Bob