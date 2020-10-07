Delta losing speed now, but still on track to become a major hurricane again before making landfall

While Delta’s first landfall early this morning in Mexico slowed it down a little, it is still a large and dangerous storm.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, Delta is being reported as category 1 hurricane with 85 mph sustained wind, down from the previous update which was 100 mph (category 2) wind speeds.

As Delta moves through warm water in the Gulf, it is forecast to become a major, category 3 hurricane again.

Gulf Coast states like Louisiana are bracing for Delta’s landfall in the United States.

While it does look like Delta will lose some strength by then, it is still on track to bring hurricane force wind and dangerous storm surge on Friday.

Then, the remnants of Delta will work its way up to the Ohio Valley and impact our weather this weekend.

Delta has been breaking records since becoming a named storm.

2005 is the only other year on record that we have needed to use the Greek alphabet to name storms, and this year is the earliest on record that we’ve named a 25th storm in the Atlantic.

Delta is the 9th hurricane of the season and by making landfall, it will also be a record setting 10th of the season to do so.

The Gulf states are unfortunately familiar with hurricanes making landfall, including major hurricanes like Katrina. Since 1950 there have been about a dozen major, meaning category 3 or stronger hurricanes make landfall in Gulf states.

The impact of hurricanes go well beyond their landfall.