Delta continues to dump rain in the Northeast as a reminder that hurricane season is far from over

The final remnants of what was Hurricane Delta continue to bring heavy rain and strong wind to the northeast.

We had an early start to hurricane season and have been flying through the list of names for storms once they become a tropical storm.

Hurricane season officially continues through November 30 and typically the most active part of hurricane season around September 10. But, we usually see another spike in tropical activity by the middle of October.

Just because we’ll wrap up hurricane season in December, doesn’t mean that more storms will be done forming. While tropical storm and hurricane formation is much less likely during cold months like January and February, it has happened before.

2005 is the only other year on record that we have had to use the Greek alphabet to start naming storms. That year ended with tropical storm Zeta, so all it will take is 3 more named storms this year to set a record for most named storms on record for on year.

Right now there are no named storms in the Atlantic, but we will keep you posted on NBC4i.com/weather if that changes.