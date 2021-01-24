Delaware County declares Level 1 Snow Emergency

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency ahead of more winter weather expected to move through central Ohio Sunday.

An upper impulse brought a few periods of light snow that ended as freezing drizzle Sunday afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with a cold southeast breeze with a few slippery spots forming overnight.

LEVEL 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.