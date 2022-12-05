COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), we start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming winter season.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, and much colder than normal weather in the northern Plains. Milder-than average temperatures are expected across the Southern states.

December temperature outlook. (NOAA)

Precipitation (rain and snow) is projected to run above normal in December in the Ohio Valley and Mid-South, and much wetter than average in swath of the West, which is good news for drought-stricken areas. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely in the Midwest and parts of the Southeast.

December precipitation outlook. (NOAA)

Triple-Dip La Niña

This winter will be the third consecutive La Niña season, a cooler-than-normal sea surface temperature cycle in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean that influences the jet stream (storm track) and weather across North America.

A rare three-peat La Niña favors generally mild, dry winters in the Southern states. Bouts of Arctic chill will be primarily limited to the northern tier of states.

The Ohio Valley typically falls in the middle: short-duration blasts of frigid weather are likely behind an active storm track, bringing periods of rain and snow depending on the exact path of a storm.

Early December Chill

Indications for the beginning of Dec. suggest seasonable weather (highs in the 40s, morning lows in the upper 20s and 30s), with an active Pacific storm track combining with a southern branch in the jet stream to bring periods of weather weather.

There are model signals for a wintry stretchweek beginning around Dec. 10, with some snow possible, then moderating during the week leading up to the Christmas holiday.

Acorns, Animals and Almanacs

From time immemorial, we have looked to nature for signs of what the upcoming winter will be like. As a result, some animals and plants have gained notoriety as weather predictors.

Naturalists point out that we are mostly seeing a reflection of early spring conditions, when it comes to large number of acorns tumbling from oak trees (mast seasons). A preceding mild winter favors more generous spring flowers that increase acorn development.

The woolly bear caterpillar is also a part of the winter weather lore, based on the width of black bands (cold) vs. wider brown stripes (mild). Here again, the coloration is largely a function of the recent environment and genetics, rather than serving as a predictor of the type of winter to come.

There are several farmer’s almanacs that often differ in the montly and weekly predictions for the winter ahead. Proprietary long-range forecast techniques are primarily based on a blend of solar activity, climate systems such as La Niña and its warm counterpart El Niño, and other factors.

Large-scale climate patterns are analyzed by meteorologists, in both the private and public sectors, who also incorporate late autumn features such as snow cover in Eurasia and across northern Canada, and air pressure in the North Atlantic.