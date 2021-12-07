COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Increasing clouds, cold. High 31

Tonight: Light snow late, less than an inch. Low 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 36

Thursday: Partly sunny, cold morning. High 46 (24)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. High 61 (42)









FORECAST DISCUSSION



The December Roller Coaster rolls on today. It’s much colder than yesterday morning when it was almost 60-degrees. This morning we are starting 30-35 degrees colder in the low-20s with wind chill in the teens. This morning is partly cloudy, but skies will become cloudy during the day. Those clouds will help cap daytime highs around 30-degrees.





Tonight, a narrow, light band of light snow showers or flurries will move into the area. Though accumulations will be light, less than an inch in most locations, there could still be slick spots. That could mean a slippery morning commute tomorrow morning.





Wednesday will be dry and cold with highs in the mid-30s. As high pressure moves east of the region winds will shift to the south. There will be a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday. Rain will be likely Friday night and Saturday as another cold front crosses the eastern U.S. Thursday’s high will be in the 40s. Friday and Saturday will be around 60.

Have a Great Tuesday!!

-Bob